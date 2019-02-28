Stun gun disguised as torch uncovered in Sheffield raids

A stun gun disguised as a torch was uncovered by police as they raided two properties in Sheffield this morning.

Officers also found cannabis and a number of unidentified tablets when they searched the addresses on Stanwell Avenue in Wincobank.

South Yorkshire Police said members of the Fir Vale neighbourhood team had conducted the warrants in response to concerns raised by residents in the area.

They said suspects had been interviewed and released under investigation whilst the pills are identified.

Police also found cannabis during the raids