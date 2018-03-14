Students occupy Sheffield University arts tower in solidarity with striking lecturers

The arts tower has been occupied by students this morning
Students have occupied the arts tower on the University of Sheffield campus this morning to show solidarity for their striking lecturers.

Dozens of students are staging a sit-in at the university arts tower on Western Bank.

The doors have been barricaded and the building is shut.

Lecturers are striking over changes to their pensions and yesterday rejected a deal that could have seen the strikes cancelled.

Dr Jo Grady tweeted this morning: "Arts Tower is where the HR dept lives, and it looks completely occupied!

"Solidarity with the students, who are occupying in solidarity with striking staff."

Dave Johnson, a plant scientist at the University wrote: "University of Sheffield’s Arts Tower currently occupied and shutdown by @freeunisheff