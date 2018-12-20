Students left ‘disgusted’ after they are served undercooked meat at Sheffield school 

Outraged Sheffield students were left disgusted after being served undercooked meat for their school dinner.

Students at Yewlands Academy were shocked to discover the burgers served to them on Monday lunchtime had been severely undercooked.

Undercooked food served at Yewlands Academy - Credit: Shola Okusanya

One student said that a member of staff was forced to walk around the canteen collecting the burgers before putting them in the bin.

Pictures of the meat, which appear to be pink on the inside, were uploaded to Facebook by angry students.

One wrote: “All of these had to be collected by ONE member of staff !! Absolutely disgusting this school is providing food for over 400 students and they can’t even cook it properly.

“After this we had no apology and had to pay for our food to be swapped. Even staff are bringing their food back.”

A spokesperson for Yewlands Academy said that the school received their food from catering company Taylor Shaw.

The company has since apologised for the quality of the meat and said there was ‘no danger to students and staff’.

A Yewlands Academy spokesperson said: “Following concerns from students regarding items on the lunch menu on Monday senior staff at the academy immediately raised the matter with Taylor Shaw, the catering company contracted on behalf of the academy through Sheffield City Council.

“Subsequently a full apology has been received from the company and Sheffield Food Service and all students affected have been provided with a free lunch by the company.

“The academy has received assurances that there was no danger to students or staff but further talks with Taylor Shaw, Sheffield Food Service and Brigantia Learning Trust will take place in the new year.”

