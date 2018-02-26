Students at Sheffield Hallam University given extensions after power outage brings down network

Students at Sheffield Hallam University were today given extensions on their assignments after a power outage wreaked havoc with the IT network.

The university's IT Twitter account has been deluged with queries today from students and staff beset with problems accessing the network.

It tweeted late this morning to say the issue had been caused by 'power issues' in the university's data centre.

It said shortly before midday that power had been restored and it hoped to get services up and running 'as soon as possible'.

Panicking students were told they would automatically get a 24-hour extension if they had a submission due at any time today.

It is understood that at least some services have been restored.