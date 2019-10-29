Firefighters dealt with a blaze at the University of Sheffield last night

Firefighters were called to the Nanoscience and Technology building on Broad Lane at around 6.10pm yesterday after reports of a fire in a third floor laboratory.

Four fire engines were deployed to the scene and the University of Sheffield issued a warning for people to stay away from the building while emergency services were at the scene.

Fire chiefs said that after flames in the lab were extinguished, firefighters went back inside to carry out tests to ensure there were no ‘dangerous chemicals’ present.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: “A swift response from Central, Parkway, Rivelin and Rotherham crews ensured a lab fire was contained to the room of origin last night.

“Firefighters and specialist officers were called to the incident, which was in the University of Sheffield’s centre for Nanoscience and Technology on Broad Lane, Sheffield, at 6.11pm.

“Four breathing apparatus wearers entered the building and had extinguished the flames by 7.25pm.

“Specially trained officers then re-entered the building to test the atmosphere and ensure there were no dangerous chemicals present.