Student injured after being struck by car outside Sheffield school

A student was left bruised after he was struck by a car outside his school in Sheffield.

The youngster was hit outside Outwood Academy City on Stradbroke Road, Stradbroke, earlier this evening.

A spokesman for the school said: "The student hit by a vehicle this evening outside the academy is bruised but ok - we urge all our students to take extra care when crossing the road."

Copying South Yorkshire Police into a post on social media site Twitter, the school spokesman added that vehicles parked illegally outside the school between 7.40am and 08:30am and 2pm to 2.30pm.

One concerned witness said: "Good to hear the child is ok. Can't we do anything to get a crossing outside school its a terrible road to cross before and after school."

Melanie Hughes said: "So glad the student is ok. My daughter said staff were very quick to help, hope he has a speedy recovery."

Alan Pickard commented on Twitter: "Half of the problem outside that school is caused by parents parking illegally.

"Park on the Stradbrook in a pre-arranged meeting point and keep the road clear. I see it every day outside there. Glad the child is ok."

And Lisa M said: "Glad to hear they are ok, saw part of it happen but not the actual event, did see that he was helped back towards the academy."

She added that there were 'so many illegally parked vehicles outside school' at drop off and pick up times.