Student influx causing ‘gridlock’ in Sheffield city centre, with delays of up to two hours

The arrival of thousands of students in Sheffield is continuing to cause ‘gridlock' in the city centre, with delays of up to two hours.

The student influx as the new academic year begins, coupled with Sheffield United’s match at Bramall Lane has resulted in major traffic jams today.

With more students expected to arrive tomorrow, when road closures will be in place for the Sheffield 10K race, it could be another busy day on the city’s roads.

READ MORE: Full list of road closures as Sheffield 10K returns to city

Responding to one frustrated customer, Travel South Yorkshire tweeted this afternoon: “We apologise for the inconvenience but Sheffield City centre in and out is grid locked. We are currently having delays up to two hours.”

In another tweet it said: “We do apologise for the wait. The university students are arriving back today and tomorrow. We also have Sheffield United playing a home game today. So traffic around Sheffield city centre is gridlocked.”

READ MORE: ‘Ridiculous’ student traffic causes chaos around Bramall Lane ahead of Sheffield United v Preston North End game

First South Yorkshire tweeted that due to the location of student accommodation, roads in the centre of Sheffield, along with those in the south west, west and north west of the city were most heavily congested.