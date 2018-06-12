Student drug dealer who coordinated Sheffield-wide supply from his bedroom is jailed

A student dealer who coordinated the supply of drugs across the city from his Sheffield bedroom has been locked up.

David Herbert Levy was arrested when officers searched the house on Ecclesall Road where he was living at the time and seized cannabis, ketamine and magic mushrooms from his bedroom.

The 24-year-old's phones and laptops were also seized during the raid in April last year, and text messages revealed he had been liaising with people to buy and sell drugs across Sheffield.

Levy, of Wayland Road, Sheffield, was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court last Thursday to two-and-a-half years imprisonment after he admitted possession with intent to supply drugs.

Temporary Sergeant Scott Szymczak, from the City Centre Neighbourhood Team, said: "Intelligence gathered that Levy was involved in the distribution of drugs whilst studying in Sheffield led us to carry out a warrant on his address.

"What we found was a significant amount of drugs, in addition to other items typically involved in the possession and supply of drugs. Levy's phones and laptops were also seized and analysed, with text messages revealing he had been liaising with people to both buy and sell drugs across Sheffield.

"Drugs are an absolute blight on this city and we are committed to tackling the supply and distribution of them. We do need the public’s help though. If you have any concerns about drugs where you are living, get in touch with us on 101. If you don’t feel confident speaking to police you can also talk to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111."