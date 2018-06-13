Student accommodation on fire in Sheffield city centre

Firefighters are dealing with a blaze at student accommodation in Sheffield city centre this afternoon.

A number of fire appliances are dealing with the incident at Sharman Court on Broad Lane, between the Townhead Street roundabout and Rockingham Street.

Sharman Court

Police officers are blocking Broad Lane to traffic heading out of the city towards the Brook Hill roundabout.

