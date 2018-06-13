Student accommodation blaze in Sheffield city centre now out

A fire in a block of student flats in Sheffield is now out.

The blaze broke out in a plant room in the basement of Sharman Court on Broad Lane earlier today.

Police officers closed off Broad Lane between Mappin Street and the Townhead Street roundabout while firefighters dealt with the incident.

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said the fire is now out.