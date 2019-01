Strong winds have brought trees down in Sheffield.

Sheffield City Council contractor Amey have reported fallen trees on both Baslow Road, Totley and Charnock Hall Road, Charnock.

Teams are currently on route to assess the situation.

First South Yorkshire say there is currently disruption to the number 97 bus service due to the fallen tree in Totley.

The 97 services will run as a 98, using the terminus at Totley Brook.

Police have advised that the road will be closed for at least an hour.