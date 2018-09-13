Strong language warning: Housemartins and Beautiful South star Paul Heaton unveils memorial to Hatfield Main miners

Big name pop star Paul Heaton visited former Doncaster miners today to unveil a memorial to miners from one of the borough's pits, Hatfield Main.

Mr Heaton, who made his name with The Beautiful South and the Housemartins, spent time with miners from Hatfield Main Colliery during the miners strike of 1984 and 1985.

Paul Heaton, pictured unveiling the Hatfield Main Colliery Memorial. Picture: Marie Caley NLYP-13-09-18-HatfieldMainMemorial-3

He remained in touch with the community and met miners to unveil the monument, which has been repaired after it was accidentally damaged earlier this year. He also donated royalties from one of his songs, Coal Train to Hatfield Main, to a community charity, the Hatfield Main Heritage Trust.

The new part of the memorial was provided for free by the local funeral directors, Carpenters, after they were told about the damage to the structure.