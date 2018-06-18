Strip club makes streets safer, says Spearmint Rhino boss

A senior boss at strip club Spearmint Rhino said the venue makes part of Sheffield safer at night because of the enhanced security on the streets.

John Specht, vice-president of Spearmint Rhino UK, said that security staff at the Brown Street venue, offer a friendly and mature presence on the street outside - while the club’s lighting also makes the area safer.

In a written statement to Sheffield City Council’s licensing sub-committee - which will tomorrow (Tuesday, June 19) consider whether to renew the company’s operating licence - Mr Specht said the company also plays an active role in a Sheffield crime reduction scheme.

He said: “I would suggest that our exterior club lights and our security presence enhance the safety of Brown Street, since there are no other businesses open in the area through the night.

“We are members of the C.R.A.C. Radio (city centre retailers against crime) scheme. This is a crime reduction radio scheme which allows us to communicate with the police and other local traders to reduce crime and disorder.

“It is our practice to work closely with the local police and licensing authorities. We are members of the local pub watch scheme.”

He also said that around 40 ‘entertainers’ are employed within the Sheffield club, and many have been there for a decade.

“We employ 13 staff and have around 40 entertainers on our records at any one time,” Mr Specht said.

“Some of the staff and entertainers have been working at Spearmint Rhino in excess of 10 years. Some of these have written in setting out why they work at Spearmint Rhino Sheffield.

“Contrary to what the objectors say they are respected members of the team and in their words they would not continue to work at Spearmint Rhino for the length of time they have if they did not enjoy it and did not consider themselves to be well treated.

“They make a good living from performing at Spearmint Rhino. If they did not, they would move on. To suggest that they are mistreated or do not earn money is without any foundation. We do not fine entertainers. We do have a disciplinary policy to deal with breaches of the rules and codes of conduct.”

Hundreds of objections have been made to the council, calling for the venue to be thrown out of Sheffield.

Sheffield Hallam University is leading the objections, calling it “ludicrous” to have a strip club near a university which offers a world class education.

In a letter to the licensing board, Sheffield Hallam says: “The route for our students takes them directly past the venue around the clock. Our students are entitled to and need to feel safe and secure during their studies and Spearmint Rhino will undermine the perception of safety, equality and diversity.

“A striptease club in the heart of the Cultural Industries Quarter is inappropriate. It gives a negative impression of Sheffield and undermines the considerable improvements that are planned for this part of the city.”

A judicial review is also planned for later this month.