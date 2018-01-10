Strike set to cause disruption for train users in South Yorkshire

Another day of strike action is set to cause disruption for train users in South Yorkshire today.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) on Northern, South Western Railway, Merseyrail and Greater Anglia services will walk out for 24 hours following action on Monday, with another stoppage due on Friday.

The industrial action forms part of a long-running dispute over the role of guards.

Picket lines will be mounted outside railway stations affected by the strike.

Northern said it would run around 1,350 services on strike days, more than half its normal timetable, with most between 7am and 7pm.

RMT general secretary Mick Cash said: "Every single effort that RMT has made to reach negotiated settlements in these separate disputes with the different train operating companies over safe operation and safe staffing has been kicked back in our faces and we are left with no option but to press ahead with the action exactly as planned.

"No one should be in any doubt, these disputes are about putting the safety of the travelling public before the profits of the private train companies.

A Department for Transport spokesman said: "This is a dispute between a private company and the RMT. However, the Transport Secretary recognises the disruption caused to passengers and has met with union leaders on several occasions, including as recently as December, to help bring an end to the strikes.

"He offered guarantees of employment to members who currently fulfil the role of the second person on the train beyond the length of the franchises - instead the RMT called strikes on five train companies to cause maximum disruption to passengers.

"Nobody is losing their job as a result of driver-controlled operation trains - employees have been guaranteed jobs and salaries for several years."