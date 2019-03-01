Stricken bird of prey rescued from Sheffield roof

This majestic bird of prey nearly came a cropper after a run-in with a roof in Sheffield.

Firefighters were called to the rescue after the kestrel became tangled up in the roof of a house.

The kestrel had to be rescued after becoming entangled in a roof in Sheffield (pic: RSPCA)

READ MORE: Sheffield butcher’s huge slice of luck as he scoops £150,000 lottery jackpot

Thankfully, the bird was not seriously injured and is due to be reunited with her owner, from whom she had been missing since Tuesday.

The RSPCA today thanked South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue for coming to the bird’s aid, and proving that when it comes to the animal kingdom it’s not just cats up trees who sometimes need their help.

READ MORE: Sheffield students ‘planning another strike day’ over climate change

Firefighters were called to the rescue (pic: RSPCA)

An inspector with the animal charity tweeted: “This poor girl was straying in Sheffield and had become tangled on a house roof.

“Thanks as always SYFR for getting her down. She is being checked over by a vet and will be reunited with her owner through the bird register.

READ MORE: Sheffield drug dealer who bit police officer is jailed

“She is rather exhausted but has no serious injuries. Thanks to her being ringed (and registered missing) with the International Bird Registry, I returned her home where she was grateful for some safety and food!”