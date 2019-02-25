Have your say

Three streets were closed and a number of homes were evacuated after a gas engineer raised fears about the safety of a property in Rotherham earlier today.

Central Avenue, Green Road and Moor Road in East Dene were closed as a ‘precaution’ after ‘a gas engineer raised concerns about the safety of a property,’ according to South Yorkshire Police.

Central Avenue, Rotherham

Police officers, firefighters and paramedics were at the scene.

South Yorkshire Police said the road closures and evacuations were a ‘precautionary measure' and stressed that there had not been an explosion.

