Have your say

A street sign on a Sheffield estate has been defaced with graffiti.

Officers from the Manor and Arbourthorne policing teams say they came across this 'delightful sight' while proactively patrolling and engaging with the community.

The added the council had been made aware of the issue.

Anyone wanting to report anything to police in the area is invited to meet their local officers at the shops on Manor Top between 11an and 12pm tomorrow.