Street named after much-loved Sheffield boxing trainer Brendan Ingle MBE 

A street has been named after the much-loved boxing trainer Brendan Ingle MBE.

Since Mr Ingle’s death in May aged 77 numerous plans have been put forward as to how the Steel City can honour the man who steered boxers such as Prince Naseen Hamed to world title honours and coached thousands of youngsters at his famous Wincobank gym.

The trainer’s niece Roisin revealed that a Sheffield street has been renamed Brendan Ingle Way in his honour.

She tweeted: "So proud of my uncle Brendan who died last May.

“A street near his boxing gym has been named after him.

“He devoted his life to giving young disadvantaged kids opportunities and support because he knew they were more than the circumstances of their birth.

“Thank you Sheffield Council.”

In addition to this, plans have been revealed for a statue and public square at Meadowhall, linked by a new walkway to Wincobank.

An appeal to raise £100,000 for the tribute was also launched.