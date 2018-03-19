Strangers rescue 'badly injured' grandmother who slipped and fell on icy Sheffield road

A group of kind-hearted strangers rescued an injured Sheffield grandmother after she slipped and fell on icy city-centre road.

Justine Delaney said her mother was making her way home from work on Sunday morning despite heavy snow cancelling many bus services.

The 61-year-old was forced to walk down an icy Angel Street where she tripped and fell; injuring herself on the pavement.

However, thankfully, she was rescued by two young Sheffield residents who helped her back to her feet before falling again in the road.

Justine said another young man and woman then arrived to help her mother to a nearby bus stop where she made her way home to Woodhouse.

"She would have never been able to get up herself," Justine explained.

"I cannot imagine what would have happened if no one helped her as she was in the road."

"They managed to get her to the bus stop as she wanted to get home to my dad who has been unwell."

Justine has now taken to Facebook to try and find the four kind-hearted strangers who helped her mother home that morning.

She posted: "I know this is a long shot but I am trying to find three men and a woman who were in Sheffield city centre this morning, Sunday 18th outside Argos on Angel Street.

"A woman fell down and really hurt herself. That woman was my mum. If it hadn't have been for them getting her up and helping her to the bus stop I dread to think what would have happened.

"The only details I have is that there were three young lads and the woman who was on the phone to her mum who lives in Woodhouse.

"My mum was wanting the number 52 bus. I want to thank them for what they did."