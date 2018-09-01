Stranded motorists hurl abuse at highways staff after M18 horror crash in South Yorkshire

Stranded motorists hurled abuse at highways staff following a horror crash on the M18 in South Yorkshire, police have revealed.

People were taken to hospital following a multi-vehicle collision this morning on the motorway, near junction 1 for Bramley.

Police said motorists who drove the wrong way up the hard shoulder to escape the traffic jam would be prosecuted (pic: South Yorkshire Police)

South Yorkshire Police, who attended the scene this afternoon posted these photos of the aftermath, showing the mangled wreckage of one of the vehicles involved.

Officers shamed impatient motorists who verbally abused highways staff trying to put closures in place and divert traffic, and those who drove the wrong way up the hard shoulder to escape the traffic jam.

Police said those who could be identified from the footage would be prosecuted.

Writing on Facebook, South Yorkshire Police's operational support team said: “This is why we had to close the M18 north near junction 1 this morning.

“Occupants of the silver Suzuki were injured and taken to hospital.

“We know it caused massive tailbacks but surely you can see why we closed the road.

“Thank you for being patient with us while we dealt with the injured people and the large amount of debris.

“What we don't appreciate is stranded motorists thinking it’s OK to verbally abuse highways agency staff who are trying to put closures on and divert traffic, or thinking it's a good idea to drive the wrong way up the hard shoulder in order to get out of the traffic jam

“Please rest assured that when we check our cameras if we can identify you we will prosecute you.

“The M18 is now fully open and yesterday’s stranded abnormal load has also been removed.”