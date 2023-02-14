A Sheffield woman has paid tribute to her husband of 13 years who was killed in a house fire in Darnall along with their two pet dogs and parakeet.

Floral tributes have appeared outside the home they shared in Stovin Gardens, Darnall, after a blaze broke out in unknown circumstances on the afternoon of February 8. Flowers, candles, cards and a photo have been placed beside the front door of the house.

Now, The Star can share that the man who lost his life in the incident was Mark Woods, aged 60. His wife of 13 years, Carol Woods, 53, told how she had left home afternoon to see her daughter. When they returned to the house later that day they found it filled with smoke. They both fought to get Mark and their two dogs, a puppy named Nugget and a Chihuahua named Fudge, to safety. Sadly, nothing could be done to save them. A pet parakeet, Elgar, also died.

Carol said: “His last words were to me before I left the house that afternoon were ‘I love you’ and ‘be careful now’, and he gave me a kiss. It’s all just such a shock. It’s a tragic accident.

“He was stubborn in his own way but all-in-all he was a very relaxed man and a happy-go-lucky person.

“I used to work at a pub 20 years ago and we met there, and we’ve been together ever since.”

Mark had recently become a step-grandfather to Carol’s daughter’s child. He and Carol would have celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary in March. It is understood an inquest has been launched into the circumstances surrounding the fire.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said in a statement that fire crews had been deployed following a call from colleagues in the police and had found the casualties and ‘evidence of a significant fire’. “An investigation is now on-going into the circumstances surrounding this incident,” added the fire service. “Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this sad time.”

Floral tributes have been left outside the house in Stovin Gardens.

Carol said the three pets who died in the incident will be buried together, and arrangements for Mark’s funeral are ongoing.

