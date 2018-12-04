Storm warning: Sheffield set to be battered by strong winds and heavy rain later this week as storm sweeps in

A huge Atlantic storm is bearing down on the UK and is set to sweep across the country later this week.

Tonight some parts of Sheffield could see some snow but on Friday the Atlantic storm is set to bring heavy rain and strong winds.

This morning the Met Office issued a Yellow Warning for wind for parts of Yorkshire as the country prepares to be hit by more stormy weather.

Winds of up to 80mph could be recorded in parts of the UK on Friday and the wild weather could lead to some disruption to travel networks.

The Met Office said: “A weather system will move eastwards across the UK on Friday bringing widespread gales.

“Inland gusts of 60-70 mph are possible with gusts of 80 mph in exposed locations in Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England.

Stormy weather will affect the UK on Friday

“There remains some uncertainty in the track of this system and where the strongest winds will occur. Heavy rainfall may be an additional hazard across parts of northern and western Scotland.”



What to expect from this yellow weather warning:

- A spell of very strong winds on Friday could bring some disruption to Yorkshire.

-Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible

-Some roads and bridges may close

-There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs

-There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from flying debris, as well as large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties

-Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services

