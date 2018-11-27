STORM DIANA: Hour-by-hour forecast for Sheffield as strong winds and torrential rain sweep in

After a period of relatively calm weather things are going to take a turn for the worse in the next few days as Storm Diana bears down on the UK.
During the course of the next 48 hours no less than THREE low pressure systems from the Atlantic are set to batter much of the UK.
Very heavy rain is set to arrive in Sheffield this afternoon and the very unsettled weather is set to stick around for the rest of the week.
Here’s the hour-by-hour forecast for Sheffield for the next few days:
Today (Tuesday November 27)
3pm: Heavy rain
4pm: Heavy rain
5pm: Heavy rain
6pm: Heavy rain
7pm: Heavy rain
8pm: Cloudy
9pm: Cloudy
10pm: Cloudy
11pm: Cloudy
Wednesday
Midnight:Cloudy
1am: Cloudy
2am: Cloudy
3am: Cloudy
4am: Cloudy
5am: Light rain
6am: Heavy rain
7am: Light rain
8am: Light rain
9am:Light rain
10am:Light rain
11am: Cloudy
12Noon: Light rain
1pm:Light rain
2pm: Sunshine and showers
3pm: Light rain, strong winds
4pm: Light rain, strong winds
5pm: Light rain, strong winds
6pm: Dry, strong winds
7pm: Dry, strong winds
8pm:Dry, strong winds
9pm: Dry, strong winds
10pm: Dry, strong winds
11pm: Dry, strong winds
Thursday
Midnight:
1am: Cloudy
2am: Cloudy
3am: Cloudy
4am: Cloudy
5am: Cloudy
6am: Heavy rain
7am: Heavy rain
8am: Heavy rain
9am: Heavy rain
10am: Cloudy
11am: Cloudy
12Noon: Cloudy