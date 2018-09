Shocking pictures show a car stuck in rising flood water in Sheffield.

The car was spotted on Sheffield Road surrounded by flood water brought by Storm Bronagh.

Flood waters on Sheffield Road (Picture: George Griffiths)

The dramatic pictures show a white van attempting to make it’s way through, as others watch on.

Sheffield is currently in for 12 hours of heavy rain, expected to last until tomorrow.

