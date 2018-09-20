Storm Bronagh: Flooding causes travel chaos in Sheffield

Heavy rain brought by Storm Bronagh has caused many roads to flood across Sheffield, leading to travel chaos across the city.

Roads across Sheffield are currently at a standstill as heavy rain continues to pour, drenching the city.

Commuter chaos due to heavy rain

Broad Lane in the City Centre is currently gridlocked with traffic as many people make their way home this evening.

Streets Ahead are currently dealing with reports of over a dozen roads that are currently flooded and are asking people to take care on their journeys.

The Met Office and Met Eireann have named the intense low pressure system Storm Bronagh and warned of the possibility of a danger to life and damage to buildings.

Storm Bronagh is expected to develop across parts of Wales and south-west England on Thursday evening, before spreading further eastwards across England.

Townhead Street is blocked with traffic

Heavy rain is expected throughout Thursday, with a yellow weather warning in place for rain in Wales and parts of north-west England and a yellow wind warning in place for much of England and parts of Wales later in the day.

The storm is expected to bring gale force winds through the evening and overnight into Friday, with wind gusts of 45-50mph predicted around exposed coasts and at some spots inland, as well as the possibility of some gusts of up to 65mph

Heavy rain is expected to continue over the next 12 hours, here’s an hour-by-hour forecast for Sheffield during the storm:

5pm – heavy rain, 13C, wind gusts 9mph

6pm – heavy rain, 13C, wind gusts 11mph

7pm – heavy rain, 14C, wind gusts 25mph

8pm – heavy rain, 16C, wind gusts 32mph

9pm – heavy rain, 17C, wind gusts 34mph

10pm – heavy rain, 17C, wind gusts 38mph

11pm – heavy rain, 17C, wind gusts 39mph

12am – heavy showers, 17C, wind gusts 39mph

1am – heavy showers, 16C, wind gusts 39mph

2am – light showers, 16C, wind gusts 40mph

3am – light showers, 13C, wind gusts 42mph

4am – heavy showers, 11C, wind gusts 43mph

5am – heavy showers, 10C, wind gusts 43mph

6am – heavy showers, 9C, wind gusts 40mph





