Storm Ali: This is when heavy rain is set to hit Sheffield today

The weather in Sheffield is set to be a mixed bag today as forecasters predict both sunshine, cloud and heavy showers. Storm Ali is set to hit various parts of the UK today with heavy rain and wind, including Sheffield.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?

This morning will see a mixture of cloud and sunny intervals, with the temperature reaching 19C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?

This afternoon will be a mixed bag as heavy rain is set to hit at 1pm, easing to light showers at around 2pm. Sunny spells will then take place throughout the rest of the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?

Early evening will then continue to be sunny and warm until just after 7pm. Temperatures will be around 14/15C until they begin to dip after 9pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?

Tomorrow is set to see heavy rain and cloud throughout the day and well into the evening.

What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?

Light showers are expected throughout most of Friday, with the rain easing on Saturday but returning on Sunday with heavier showers.

According to the Met Office, Atlantic weather systems are then likely to continue to arrive from the west through the rest of September, bringing generally wetter conditions.

Strong winds are likely at times with a low risk of gales. Between spells of rain there will be some pleasant sunshine, however it will feel cool during spells of strong winds.