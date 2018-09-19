Storm Ali: Strong winds blow roof off house in Sheffield

This is the scene on one Sheffield street today after galeforce winds rip the roof of a family home.

The damage was caused to the house on Middle Hay Place in Gleadless earlier today.

According to reports, the house is occupied by a woman and her young children but nobody was injured during the incident.

Gleadless Road also remains blocked off for motorists travelling towards Gleadless Townend due to a fallen tree.

Weather warnings issued by the Met Office remain in place for strong winds, caused by Storm Ali– the first named storm of the season.