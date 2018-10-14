Stone-throwing yobs damage bus in Sheffield

Stone-throwing thugs damaged a bus in Sheffield last night.

The service 97 bus was damaged on Crowder Road, Southey Green, at around 7pm.

Crowder Road, in Sheffield. Google maps

READ MORE: Sheffield hit-and-run: Police seek witnesses who saw car involved ‘with only one working headlight’

Rumours have been circulating that shots had been fired at the bus.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed officers had attended the scene and that the damage to a downstairs window was caused by stones.

READ MORE: E-fit released in search for knifeman who robbed Rotherham charity shop

There was a handful of passengers on the bus, along with the driver.

A passenger said: “The driver told us they was aiming for him and he saw a flash then heard a bang.

READ MORE: Friend and barman jailed for supplying ‘killer’ drug ecstasy to Sheffield Hallam University student

“No-one was hurt. Everyone was just in shock.”