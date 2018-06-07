Stolen wheelchairs returned to Sheffield sports centre

A police inspector has thanked the public for their help after two wheelchairs stolen from a Sheffield sports centre were recovered.

Insp Colette Fitzgibbons said the chairs, valued at around £1,000 each, were taken from Graves Health and Sports Centre, Norton, at around 8pm on Tuesday, June 5.

But she said they were spotted on a nearby estate and officers returned them to the centre.

Insp Fitzgibbons said: "The staff are so pleased and so are we with everyone's assistance. It is great that such vital equipment has been returned to its rightful owner.

"It just shows the power of social media and working together."