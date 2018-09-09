Stolen German Shepherd puppies ‘could be in South Yorkshire’

Officers believe there is a strong possibility two stolen German Shepherd puppies have been brought to South Yorkshire.
Officers believe there is a strong possibility two stolen German Shepherd puppies have been brought to South Yorkshire.

Two stolen German Shepherd puppies are likely to have been brought to South Yorkshire, police have said.

Between 9.30pm and 10pm on Thursday, September 6, two five-month-old German Shepherd puppies were stolen from Rawfield Lane, Fairburn, in North Yorkshire.

Officers believe there is a strong possibility they are now in South Yorkshire.

One of the puppies is a male who responds to Bruce and one is a female who responds to Mimi.

Anyone with any information on their whereabouts is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference 12180167222.