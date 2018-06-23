Stolen coins and jewelry found in South Yorkshire bush

South Yorkshire Police are appealing for help from members of the public to identify the owners of coins and jewelry that were found in a bush.

On Friday, May 18, it was reported a bag containing jewelry items had been found hidden in a bush at the junction of Shenstone Road and Chatterton Drive in the Herringthorpe area of Rotherham.

In the bag officers found a silver Claddagh brooch in a red display box, a silver Claddagh chain, a silver pendant chain, a pair of silver cuff links, a silver heart shaped pendant, two brass broochs, a silver Churchill coin, a silver Stockton-on-Tees railway centenary coin and a silver George VI coin dated 1951.

Officers believe the items may have been stolen and are now trying to identify the rightful owners.

A number of enquiries have been ongoing to identify the owners of the items and officers are urging anyone with any information to contact them.

If you recognise these items, or know who they belong to, please call 101 quoting incident number 925 of 18 May.