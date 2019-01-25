Stolen car spotted by eagle-eyed police officers at McDonald’s drive-thru in Rotherham

A stolen car has been recovered by the police after it was spotted on false number plates at a McDonald’s drive thru in Rotherham.

The Audi was spotted by eagle-eyed police officers as it pulled up at the McDonald’s drive thru just off the Mushroom roundabout.

They spotted that it was on false number plates and established that the car had been stolen in a burglary earlier this month.

The officers followed the car at a distance in an unmarked car and put plans in place for the Audi to be stopped without the need for a pursuit.

The driver of the stolen car was arrested on suspicion of burglary and later ‘released under investigation’.