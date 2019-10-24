Stolen car found in Sheffield seized for forensic examination
A stolen car found in Sheffield was seized by the police for forensic examination.
Thursday, 24th October 2019, 1:15 pm
Thursday, 24th October 2019, 3:05 pm
The Vauxhall Adam was found in Creswick Greave, off Yew Lane, Parson Cross, earlier today.
CRIME: Suspect remains in custody after arrests over lorry crash and criminality on Sheffield estates
It was stolen from Harrison Road, Hillsborough, on Monday and is said to have been ‘very active over the last few days within the Parson Cross area’.
South Yorkshire Police added: “The vehicle will be forensically examined before being returned to its owner.”
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 169 of October 21.