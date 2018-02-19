Stolen car crashed into postbox in Sheffield

A stolen car was recovered by the police after it crashed into a postbox on a nearby street.

The car was one of two stolen from the Service Centre on Fox Hill Road, Birley Edge, in the early hours of Friday, February 16.

South Yorkshire Police said one car was found abandoned after crashing into a postbox on Fox Hill Crescent.

The other car stolen during the raid - a black BMW convertible with the registration number LR57 KHV - is still missing.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.