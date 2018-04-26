Stolen car crashed in Sheffield after 'racing' around city suburb

A police investigation is underway after a stolen car crashed into a wall after being spotted 'racing around' a city suburb.

The car was stolen from a garage on Carlisle Road, Pitsmoor, and was then seen racing with another vehicle.

REVEALED: The 20 worst anti-social behaviour hotspots in Sheffield

South Yorkshire Police said the car then crashed into the wall of a commercial property.

LISTED: The Sheffield criminals serving the longest sentences ever handed out in the city



CRIME: Police in blitz on drug dealers and crime gangs in Sheffield suburb

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.