Stoke City v Sheffield Wednesday: opposition view, star man and score prediction

Sheffield Wednesday travel to Stoke City this weekend for their Championship clash at the Bet365 Stadium, but what can Steve Bruce’s side expect from the Potters?

We spoke to the Stoke Sentinel's City reporter Martin Spinks for the lowdown…

What can Sheffield Wednesday expect from Stoke?

A 0-0 draw if recent history is anything to go by. We've had three on the bounce and are getting mightily sick of them to be honest, although it's getting the statisticians excited.

Who is Stoke's star man?

If we take the 13 games Nathan Jones has been in charge, you'd have to look towards the rear of the team and pick out right back Tom Edwards and centre half Danny Batth, they have certainly been the most consistent, with hardy perennials like Ryan Shawcross, Jack Butland and Joe Allen not too far behind.

Are there any key absences in the Stoke team?

Edwards picked up an injury playing for England under-20s on Thursday, but he's optimistic, while Sam Clucas (something of a favourite of Jones) completes a three-match ban this weekend.

One player to watch in the Stoke squad

One we are all getting a bit excited about is 19 year-old Belgian winger Thibaud Verlinden following a promising league debut last time out when he operated on the left and showed he has pace, a trick or two and a decent cross on him.

Score prediction

0-0. Sorry, but tempting fate is the only way to break this goalless cycle.