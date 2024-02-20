Stocksbridge local defies the odds to become pilot

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Every time Kris Newton saw a pilot at the airport when going on holiday he would freeze and be completely in awe of them: "I used to sit with my grandad for hours and read things about travelling. I was just completely fascinated by it all."

His mum was a hairdresser and his dad was a builder, so Kris says he knew he didn't have the financial backing to pursue aviation as a career. Instead, he decided to do the next best thing and join the Royal Marines.

Kris was accepted into the military in 2009 and was deployed to a number of locations, including Afghanistan, before he applied to join a specialist maritime unit as part of the UK Special Forces.

Kris on his first day of pilot training with TUI

He added: “Unfortunately, after five years of working on boats the shock and vibrations meant I developed a neck injury and was medically discharged. After leaving I rehabilitated and realised this could be my chance to follow my aviation dream.”

Following his years in the Royal Marines, Kris started training to get his Private Pilot’s Licence and was about two thirds of the way through when COVID hit and he had to stop.

A few years later Kris had decided to put his dream of becoming a pilot to the side and was working in the construction industry instead. It was then that one of his friends sent him information about TUI’s MPL scheme. The scheme trained applicants to become commercial pilots with no upfront costs or qualifications required.

Kris explained: “I knew this programme was going to be my golden ticket, so I immediately applied. I remember I poured my heart out onto paper in my first cover letter. I really thought this is the last roll of the dice I’ll have to get into aviation. I wanted it so badly; I’d put my heart and soul into it and clearly it worked.

“The charity Wings for Warriors were a big part of coaching me through the application process I'm still pinching myself that I passed.

“Honestly, if I won the lottery tomorrow, I would still be on this scheme. I love it that much. This really is my dream.

“I can’t quite believe I’m going to be doing something every single day that puts such a big smile on my face. I’m sure some mornings I won’t love the 3am wakeup call, but I know what I’m in for, and I know that it will never feel like work to me. It’s exceeded my expectations so far and I’m so looking forward to the pride of getting my wings.”

