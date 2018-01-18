Stocksbridge bypass in Sheffield remains closed due to flooding

The Stocksbridge bypass remains closed tonight due to flooding.

The A616 was closed this afternoon in both directions between the junctions for the A6102 (Stocksbridge) and the A628 (Flouch).

Highways England said flooding had significantly reduced but work was continuing to remove excess water, with a high volume pump now at the scene.

It tweeted at 9.30pm: "Our contractors continue to work hard to clear the flood water. The road remains closed in both directions currently with local diversions."