Stocksbridge Bypass in Sheffield re-opens after crash

The Stocksbridge Bypass in Sheffield has re-opened following a collision earlier this morning.
The A616 was closed in both directions after a lorry and two cars collided close to Ye Olde Mustard Pot on Mortimer Road, Midhopestones, just before 8.10am.
Nobody was seriously injured.
