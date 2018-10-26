Stocksbridge Bypass in Sheffield re-opens after crash

The Stocksbridge Bypass in Sheffield has re-opened following a collision earlier this morning.

The A616 was closed in both directions after a lorry and two cars collided close to Ye Olde Mustard Pot on Mortimer Road, Midhopestones, just before 8.10am.

Nobody was seriously injured.

