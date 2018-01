Have your say

A major road in Sheffield has finally reopened fully after nearly a fortnight of disruption caused by flooding.

The A616 Stocksbridge bypass was first closed on January 18 due to severe flooding, and has been shut several times since so 'essential flood prevention works' could be carried out.

But Highways England today said temporary traffic lights had been removed and all lanes were now opening following repairs.

It thanked motorists for their patience while the work was completed.