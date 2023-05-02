Still time to sign up for the St Luke’s Hospice Three Peaks Challenge 2023

The 26 mile fundraiser takes walkers through the stunning Yorkshire scenery of the Dales National Park, starting with smallest of the peaks, Pen-y-ghent, before going on over 12 hours to tackle the peaks of Ingleborough and Whernside, climbing a final total of 1585 metres!
The St Luke’s team will be taking up the challenge on Saturday June 10, with participants paying a £30 deposit and then raising a minimum of £200 per person – all of which will go to St Luke’s patient care.
“This is a real challenge for anybody who wants to tackle some of Britain’s most beautiful scenery,” said St Luke’s Senior Fundraising Manager Anna Kirk.
“We offer unlimited help and support to hit your fundraising target and there’s a St Luke’s t-shirt to wear with pride on the day when you’ll be accompanied by expert mountain guides and a wonderful team of walkers – and, of course, there’ll be a medal and other goodies at the finish line.
“We’re aiming to have a fantastic day of fundraising and good company – and hopefully we’ll have the sun shining to help us on our way!”
Anybody interested in taking part in St Luke's Three Peaks Challenge in 2023 should email [email protected] call 0114 235 7592 or contact Community Fundraiser Ellie Matthews at [email protected]