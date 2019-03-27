Eye Witness Works. Mausoleum of the Giants - a monumental title fitting for a new spectacular sculptural installation showcase by artist Phlegm in his hometown of Sheffield, UK. The artist, illustrator and cartoonist, who earned worldwide recognition with his intricate, narrative-rich murals painted on carefully selected public or abandoned structures, is continuing his exploration of mediums and scales and this time hes gone big. Picture: Chris Etchells

Still time to see Sheffield artist Phlegm's show

A new solo show by the artist Phlegm has opened at the Eye Witness Works on Milton Street in Sheffield

Mausoleum of the Giants opened last week with crowds flocking to the show over the last few days and weekend. The show is on at the Eye Witness works till April 6th 2019. Here is a selection of images from the press preview day.

Eye Witness Works. Mausoleum of the Giants - a monumental title fitting for a new spectacular sculptural installation showcase by artist Phlegm in his hometown of Sheffield, UK. The artist, illustrator and cartoonist, who earned worldwide recognition with his intricate, narrative-rich murals painted on carefully selected public or abandoned structures, is continuing his exploration of mediums and scales and this time hes gone big. Picture: Chris Etchells

1. Mausoleum of the Giants - a monumental title fitting for a new spectacular sculptural installation showcase by artist Phlegm

Eye Witness Works. Mausoleum of the Giants - a monumental title fitting for a new spectacular sculptural installation showcase by artist Phlegm in his hometown of Sheffield, UK. The artist, illustrator and cartoonist, who earned worldwide recognition with his intricate, narrative-rich murals painted on carefully selected public or abandoned structures, is continuing his exploration of mediums and scales and this time hes gone big. Picture: Chris Etchells
Chris Etchells
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
Eye Witness Works. Mausoleum of the Giants - a monumental title fitting for a new spectacular sculptural installation showcase by artist Phlegm in his hometown of Sheffield, UK. The artist, illustrator and cartoonist, who earned worldwide recognition with his intricate, narrative-rich murals painted on carefully selected public or abandoned structures, is continuing his exploration of mediums and scales and this time hes gone big. Picture: Chris Etchells

2. Mausoleum of the Giants - a monumental title fitting for a new spectacular sculptural installation showcase by artist Phlegm

Eye Witness Works. Mausoleum of the Giants - a monumental title fitting for a new spectacular sculptural installation showcase by artist Phlegm in his hometown of Sheffield, UK. The artist, illustrator and cartoonist, who earned worldwide recognition with his intricate, narrative-rich murals painted on carefully selected public or abandoned structures, is continuing his exploration of mediums and scales and this time hes gone big. Picture: Chris Etchells
Chris Etchells
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
Eye Witness Works. Mausoleum of the Giants - a monumental title fitting for a new spectacular sculptural installation showcase by artist Phlegm in his hometown of Sheffield, UK. The artist, illustrator and cartoonist, who earned worldwide recognition with his intricate, narrative-rich murals painted on carefully selected public or abandoned structures, is continuing his exploration of mediums and scales and this time hes gone big. Picture: Chris Etchells

3. Mausoleum of the Giants - a monumental title fitting for a new spectacular sculptural installation showcase by artist Phlegm

Eye Witness Works. Mausoleum of the Giants - a monumental title fitting for a new spectacular sculptural installation showcase by artist Phlegm in his hometown of Sheffield, UK. The artist, illustrator and cartoonist, who earned worldwide recognition with his intricate, narrative-rich murals painted on carefully selected public or abandoned structures, is continuing his exploration of mediums and scales and this time hes gone big. Picture: Chris Etchells
Chris Etchells
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
Eye Witness Works. Mausoleum of the Giants - a monumental title fitting for a new spectacular sculptural installation showcase by artist Phlegm in his hometown of Sheffield, UK. The artist, illustrator and cartoonist, who earned worldwide recognition with his intricate, narrative-rich murals painted on carefully selected public or abandoned structures, is continuing his exploration of mediums and scales and this time hes gone big. Picture: Chris Etchells

4. Mausoleum of the Giants - a monumental title fitting for a new spectacular sculptural installation showcase by artist Phlegm

Eye Witness Works. Mausoleum of the Giants - a monumental title fitting for a new spectacular sculptural installation showcase by artist Phlegm in his hometown of Sheffield, UK. The artist, illustrator and cartoonist, who earned worldwide recognition with his intricate, narrative-rich murals painted on carefully selected public or abandoned structures, is continuing his exploration of mediums and scales and this time hes gone big. Picture: Chris Etchells
Chris Etchells
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2