Steve Mather isn’t cracking the whip as he takes to the stage at Sheffield’s Lyceum Theatre…but he will be indulging in a spot of whistle blowing!

And just to make sure his performance hits just the right note, he’s even bringing in his own whistle!

Steve plays the Ringmaster in STOS Theatre Company’s revival of classic circus musical Barnum, which runs at the Lyceum from November 14 to 18

But although he doesn’t get to use the classic Ringmaster’s whip, he’ll be making his presence more than felt with a good loud blast on the whistle that takes him right back to his early days as a teacher.

Steve doesn't crack the whip but does blow the whistle in Barnum

“I’m using the classic Acme Thunderer, which I’ve had for years and years,” Steve explained.

“I used to try and referee schoolboy rugby matches at the first school I worked at so I bought myself this whistle so I could be heard.

“I’ve not used it for years now but it’s perfect for the part - even though I do get complaints from other members of the company because it is quite an ear piercing sound.”

There will also be a new look for Steve in this year’s show after several months of growing a set of suitably showbizzy whiskers.

“I’ve been growing it since I was given the part in April and Robert Taylor, the retired boss of Taylor Taylor on Surrey Street, is kindly lending his assistance with the project, coming here every few weeks to help me groom it,” Steve explained.

“There’s no Barnum style film-flam and Humbug here - this face furniture is the real deal.

“It’s been quite a talking point among family and friends but I will be shaving it off after the run!

Broadway and West End classic Barnum is the story of 19th century circus superstar and showbiz pioneer Phineas Taylor Barnum, the man who took the hard sell and turned it into a spectacular display of showmanship that took audiences by storm.

The celebrated Cy Coleman and Michael Stewart score include numbers that have gone on to be musical theatre standards, including Come Follow The Band, One Brick at a Time and Barnum’s catchphrase routine There’s a Sucker Born Ev'ry Minute.

The STOS production is directed by Jill Beckett, assisted by Mark Harris, with musical direction by Anna Wright and choreography by Claire Harriott.

STOS Theatre Company produces the world’s top musicals at Sheffield’s Lyceum Theatre, made for and by the people of South Yorkshire.

STOS draws on the very best local talent, employs hugely experienced professional creative teams, and invests upwards of £100,000 on each show to ensure the production values are without equal, performing exclusively at the Lyceum.

The company’s shows have been seen by more than 15,000 people in the last three years of hits alone.

Barnum is at the Lyceum from November 14 to 18. For tickets call 0114 249 6000 or visit sheffieldtheatres.co.uk