Step into spring fashion with Woodseats Musical Theatre Company
Woodseats Musical Theatre Company will step off the stage and onto the catwalk as they host a special Ladies’ Fashion Show and Pop Up Shop.
The one-off fashion event will be held at Crookes Social Club in Mulehouse Road, Crookes, on Saturday March 2 at 1pm.
The event will feature some favourite high street brands at discounts of up to 50 per cent or more.
Tickets cost £6 each or three for £15 and are available now on 0114 2644803 or via email at [email protected] - please leave a contact phone number.
The company will be back on stage at the Montgomery Theatre from July 10 to 13 with a new production of Rodgers and Hammerstein classic Oklahoma.