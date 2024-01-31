News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING

Step into spring fashion with Woodseats Musical Theatre Company

Woodseats Musical Theatre Company will step off the stage and onto the catwalk as they host a special Ladies’ Fashion Show and Pop Up Shop.
By John HighfieldContributor
Published 31st Jan 2024, 06:38 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The one-off fashion event will be held at Crookes Social Club in Mulehouse Road, Crookes, on Saturday March 2 at 1pm.

The event will feature some favourite high street brands at discounts of up to 50 per cent or more.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tickets cost £6 each or three for £15 and are available now on 0114 2644803 or via email at [email protected] - please leave a contact phone number.

The company will be back on stage at the Montgomery Theatre from July 10 to 13 with a new production of Rodgers and Hammerstein classic Oklahoma.

Related topics:TicketsOklahoma