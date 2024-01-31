Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The one-off fashion event will be held at Crookes Social Club in Mulehouse Road, Crookes, on Saturday March 2 at 1pm.

The event will feature some favourite high street brands at discounts of up to 50 per cent or more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tickets cost £6 each or three for £15 and are available now on 0114 2644803 or via email at [email protected] - please leave a contact phone number.