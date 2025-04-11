Steelyard Kelham hosts comedy night for mental health charity this weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A brand-new comedy night is landing in Kelham Island this weekend – and it’s all for a great cause.

Steelyard Comedy, a brand-new comedy night launching at 8pm this Saturday (April 12), will bring a stellar mix of talent to one of Sheffield’s most exciting urban venues.

Held at Steelyard, the event aims to raise vital funds for sheffield">Sheffield Mind, a charity providing crucial mental health and wellbeing support to people and businesses across the city. The line-up is packed with talent, each act bringing something totally unique to the stage.

Opening the show is Stephen Catling, a high-energy surrealist comic whose eccentric performances have earned him several comedy awards and a cult following on the alternative circuit. Known for blending absurdism with physical theatre, Catling’s act is less about punchlines and more about the unhinged experience.

Jonathan Kiernan brings a different flavour to the night. A finalist in the Hull Comedian of the Year competition, Kiernan is a natural storyteller with razor-sharp timing. His material draws from real-life experiences and everyday absurdities, and has been branded as one to watch.

Next up is Alex Mettrick, joined by his unforgettable companion - a puppet cat named Clive. The pair have been making waves on the northern circuit with their oddball brand of comedy. Combining dry wit and sharp storytelling, Mettrick and Clive have become a favourite among fans of character comedy.

Then there’s Andy Mitchell, whose set is often described as “unlike anything you will ever see”. A whirlwind of energy, Mitchell’s act walks the line between genius and chaos.

Closing the night is none other than Big Shaun, Sheffield legend and frontman of the beloved musical comedy group Everly Pregnant Brothers. With his unmistakable Yorkshire wit and big-hearted stage presence, Shaun brings a dash of local pride to every performance.

Organised by Comedy Bay, the night marks the beginning of a new regular series at Steelyard, aiming to spotlight diverse comedic talent in a vibrant urban setting.

The event organiser from Comedy Bay says:

“We’re really excited to bring comedy back to Steelyard and support such an important cause - Sheffield Mind offers vital mental health services to people and workplaces across the city. In these difficult times, they need our help more than ever.”

Tickets for the event are available now via www.comedybay.co.uk , with all profits going directly to Sheffield Mind.

