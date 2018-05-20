Steel signing marks next stage of new £25m school build in Sheffield

Pupils at new £25m school have left a lasting legacy on the building.

Children who will start at Astrea Academy Sheffield in September signed a steel frame which will be used to build the new school in Burngreave.

The new school is taking shape

The steel signing event, which was also attended by the school's principal, parents, staff and Sheffield Council representatives, marked the completion of the steel work, which will be followed by brickwork and cladding.

The new building, together with a refurbishment of the Grade II listed former Pye Bank School, will provide space for almost 1,500 children and young people.

Principal Kim Walton said: "We have been overwhelmed by the exceptionally positive response from pupils, parents and members of the community about the new academy.

Coun Jackie Drayton addresses the new pupils

“The Sign the Steel event encapsulates all we want for our children: to be truly part of the journey of their education, the development of this building and its place within the community.

“Everyone at Astrea Academy Sheffield cannot wait to work with community groups and local people to ensure the new school is an asset for all.”

The new school will be run by Astrea Academy Trust and will cater for children aged two to 18.

It is being built to help alleviate the pressure on school places in the city.

Sarah Jane Sykes signs her name on the last steel

A second school, a 1,200-place Mercia School, for pupils aged 11 to 18, is being built on Carterknowle Road and will also open in September.

Councillor Jackie Drayton, cabinet member for children, young people and families at Sheffield Council, said: “It was great to see how excited the young people are about being the school’s first pupils in September.

“As the building takes shape we can see what a brilliant asset this school will be, not just to our children and young people, but also to all in the community, a wonderful beacon of regeneration for our area.

Coun Jackie Drayton signs the steels with Principal Kim Walton

“By working together with Kier Construction, and the school’s sponsor, Astrea Academy Trust, we have a wonderful opportunity to make sure all our children and young people and their families achieve their full potential.”

Kier Construction Northern's operations director, Nick Shepherd, added: “I am delighted to continue our long-standing relationship with Sheffield City Council to deliver this iconic educational facility.

"The project will benefit the local community in a number of ways, including employment and apprenticeship opportunities, and leave a lasting legacy for this area of Sheffield.”

