Take a walk down Fargate you’ll come across numerous street performers keeping the City smiling, including 21-year-old Joe Shaw.

Joe has been singing since the age of 13 made it his full time career, busking every Monday and Wednesday to Saturday to fund his auditions on shows such as the X Factor.

Steel City Sofa with Joe Shaw. Friday March 15th 2019.

Watch the very first episode of Steel City Sofa here to find out more about him.

If you’d like to share your story and appear in this series, please email ann.holmes@jpimedia.co.uk.