Steel City school’s Dragon’s Den-style business enterprise challenge

A total of 60 hardworking Year 6 students from Nook Lane Junior School in Sheffield showed their enterprising skills when they took part in a Dragon’s Den-style business enterprise challenge.

The challenge saw them work in teams to form a company, design a uniform and build a model car before pitching to a panel of business owners.

The programme, which has been offered to the school’s Year 6 students for the past four years, encompasses problem solving, cross curricular learning and provides an insight into running a business.

Having been an ambassador for the programme for the last four years, alongside Jillian Goodison, managing director of UK Steel Enterprise, Simon Hamilton, said: “The enthusiasm that the children show for this competition is always a joy to see.

“Having worked closely with them for the duration, I would like to congratulate each and every one of them for their hard work throughout the process.”

Year 6 teacher at Nook Lane Junior School, Katie Parkin, said students loved the Dragons’ Den project and incorporated it into their thematic curriculum year and added: “From thinking of a name for the company, to designing the logo, uniform and car, the students have been excellent – it’s lovely to have seen them put so much care and thought into the project while practicing their teamwork and decision making skills.”