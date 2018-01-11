Steel City derby: Sheffield Wednesday fans to gather across the world to watch big match

Fans who have missed out on a ticket for the sold-out Steel City derby might not think of New York City as the first place to head to enjoy the game but for one group of Wednesdayites that's exactly the plan.

Paddy Jones set up The New York Owls supporters club after moving to the United States from London in 2011 after meeting fellow Wednesday supporters in Manhattan.

Paddy Jones, founder of New York Owls

Originally from Mexborough, Paddy (36) will be part of a group of Wednesdayites cheering on their team from The Football Factory at Legends, next to the Empire State Building.

"I started watching loads of games at The Fotoball Factory and with the help of some mates and the manager there, set up New York Owls," he said.

"It's a 2.45pm kick-off here so I've taken the afternoon off work as a load of other Wednesdayites will have."

Paddy said he hoped new manager Jos Luhukay would be able to inspire the Owls to victory, after being unveiled as the club's new manager on Monday.

Steel City derby: Sheffield United fan's 3,000-mile round-trip to the "game that means everything"

United romped to a 4-2 victory at Hillsborough in September, with goals from John Fleck, Mark Duffy and two from former Owl Leon Clarke and he said Wednesday would be seeking revenge.

"It's a massive game for us. We need to get revenge for September but with so many injuries and an under-performing team, it's going to be difficult," Paddy said.

"Hopefully the new boss can get them fire up and it won't be as embarrassing as September."

The New York Owls won't be the only group of Wednesday supporters gathering in the US to watch the action.

Fans will also meet in Tampa, New Orleans, Portland and Buenos Aires.

For more information visit www.owlsamericas.com.